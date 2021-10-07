Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is now accepting cryptocurrency donations

The Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation in Miami has started accepting donations of cryptocurrencies as it looks for new ways to reach more donors.

The hospital said in a news release Tuesday that it thinks it is the first health care foundation in South Florida to accept cryptocurrency donations, though, for example, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis also accepts such donations, according to the St. Jude website.

“We are so excited to begin accepting cryptocurrencies as a donation method to benefit the children and families we serve every day,” Michelle Boggs, president of the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “We hope that by adding this method of giving, we will reach more people who want to support the life-saving work of our hospital, and do so in a fast, easy, secure transaction.”

The news release said the donations are tax-deductible for donors and are not subject to capital-gains taxes.

