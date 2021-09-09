© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

White House Expected To Announce A Six-Prong Plan To Address Pandemic

By Noel King,
Rob SteinDana Farrington
Published September 9, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT
Biden on COVID 032921.jpeg
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. He is set to outline a new six-pronged federal effort to boost COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The Biden administration plans to unveil another strategy to fight the latest COVID-19 surge driven by the delta variant, after a series of setbacks and missteps in the battle against the pandemic.

The Biden administration on Thursday is expected to unveil another strategy to fight the latest COVID-19 surge driven by the delta variant, after a series of setbacks and missteps in the battle against the pandemic.

The White House says President Joe Biden’s afternoon speech Thursday will encourage vaccinations for those who haven’t had a shot and promote new ways to protect those who are vaccinated. He’ll also push efforts to safely keep schools open, as well as new ways to boost testing and promote mask requirements. And he’ll emphasize steps to boost the economic recovery and moves to improve treatment for those with COVID-19.

A source familiar with the announcement tells NPR’s Tamara Keith areas of focus for the administration will be:

  • Vaccinating the unvaccinated
  • Furthering protection for people who are vaccinated
  • Keeping schools safely open
  • Increasing testing and requiring masks
  • Protecting the economy
  • Improving care for people with COVID-19

Biden’s handling of the pandemic previously was a strength in polling, but as cases and hospitalizations surge, his approval is dropping.

Some public health experts say the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to drop masking requirements in May contributed to the current phase of the pandemic. NPR’s Rob Stein says the seemingly mixed messages on booster shots isn’t helping, either.

