COVID Leading Cause of Death Among Florida Law Enforcement Officers In 2021

COVID-19 is leading to the deaths of more Florida law enforcement officers than gunfire, vehicular assault, and automobile accidents combined. Fourteen of the state's officers have succumbed to the virus so far this year.

It's up to individual law enforcement agencies to figure out if those officers contracted the virus while on duty. If so, the agency can rule those as line of duty deaths, and the officers' families can get associated death benefits. That would also mean their names would be added to a memorial in the state Capitol's courtyard.

"Law enforcement officers understand their oath of service means sacrifice. Over the past 18 months, that's meant willingly exposing themselves to COVID-19 in the line of duty and potentially exposing their families when they return home," Florida Police Chiefs Association president Stephan Dembinsky said in an email statement.

The FPCA is calling on law enforcement personnel to wear mourning bands this month, and the group, along with the Florida Sheriffs Association, is designating September to "honor the service and sacrifice of Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2021." That includes officers who've died with COVID-19.

