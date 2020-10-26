-
Federal, Florida and local law enforcement officials who have recovered from COVID-19 are partnering with OneBlood to raise awareness about plasma…
Crimes involving those suffering from mental health issues "are not true criminal acts," Gualtieri said.
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says that "effective immediately, any individual walking in to any one of our lobbies ... wearing a mask will be asked to remove it."
In Florida prisons, more than 12,000 inmates and 2,000 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 59 inmates and two staff members…
When a mother and her autistic son visited the Margate Police Department earlier this year to discuss the relationship between police and the autistic...
"Just continually putting people in jail, that's not doing anything for them," says an Everett, Wash. police officer who connected with one drug user, Shannon McCarty, and helped her get off drugs.
A Senate panel Tuesday approved a proposal that would set death benefits that would be paid if law-enforcement officers, firefighters, other first…
Law enforcement could use drones to monitor large crowds for safety and security but the unmanned devices couldn't be equipped to fire on crowds, under a…
Florida law enforcement will now undergo training to better understand individuals on the autism spectrum. House Bill 39 , which mandated the training,...
Between 2014 and 2015, the number of police officers killed in the line of duty nationwide rose a staggering 56 percent. But what about the loved ones...