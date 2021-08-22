© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Can A Duval Student Ask To Sit Away From One Who's Unmasked? District Says 'No'

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Emily Bloch – The Florida Times-Union
Published August 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla.
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla.

More than 8,000 students have opted out of wearing masks within Duval County Public Schools within the second week of school — a small number...

More than 8,000 students have opted out of wearing masks within Duval County Public Schools within the second week of school — a small number representing only about 6.5 percent of the 125,000 students on campus. But teachers say the numbers are disproportionately dispersed classroom-to-classroom.


In teacher Andrew Mathis' classes at Oceanway Elementary, he says about eight of his 47 students — 16 percent — have opted-out of wearing masks. 

"Our elementary children aren't vaccinated and now some are also without masks," Mathis told The Times-Union. "I know the district wanted to make masks a mandate. Last year I found it easy to enforce. It wasn't a problem to say, 'Put your mask on.' Everyone was doing the same thing." 

Read the rest of this story from WJCT News partner The Florida Times-Union.


Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusschoolsCoronavirus MasksDuval County Schools
Emily Bloch – The Florida Times-Union
Related Content