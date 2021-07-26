© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fauci Says U.S. Headed In 'Wrong Direction' On Coronavirus

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is entering a partial quarantine after making a "low-risk" contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci describes himself as “very frustrated” with rising infection rate in the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that recommending vaccinated people wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials.

The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”

He said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.

Fauci, who also serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he has taken part in conversations about altering the mask guidelines.

He noted that some local jurisdictions where infection rates are surging, such as Los Angeles County, are already calling on individuals to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

Fauci said those local rules are compatible with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that the vaccinated do not need to wear masks in public.

