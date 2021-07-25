© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

AP-NORC Poll: Most Unvaccinated Americans Don't Want Shots

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT
health worker with pfizer shot.jpeg
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states

The findings underscore the challenges facing public health officials as soaring infections in some states again threaten to overwhelm hospitals.

A new poll shows that most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots.

Most of them also doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do.

Those findings underscore the challenges facing public health officials as soaring infections in some states again threaten to overwhelm hospitals.

The poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 35% of adults who have not yet received a vaccine say they probably will not, and 45% say they definitely will not.

Just 3% of unvaccinated Americans say they definitely will get the shots, though another 16% say they probably will.

Click here to see the entire results of the survey.

