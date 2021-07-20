Rep. Vern Buchanan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Receiving Vaccine

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan says he's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus even though he was fully vaccinated against the disease.

Buchanan, a Republican who represents a Sarasota-based district, said in a news release Monday he got the test recently after experiencing “very mild flu-like symptoms.”

The congressman says he's quarantining at home and intends to return to work as soon as possible.

The announcement comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the rise is mainly seasonal in nature and that vaccines cannot be forced on anyone.

