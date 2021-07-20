© 2020 Health News Florida



Coronavirus
Rep. Vern Buchanan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Receiving Vaccine

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 20, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., speaks during a campaign event in Sarasota in October 2020. Buchanan says he's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus even though he was fully vaccinated against the disease.
The Sarasota congressman says he will quarantine at home but plans to return to work as soon as possible.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan says he's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus even though he was fully vaccinated against the disease.

Buchanan, a Republican who represents a Sarasota-based district, said in a news release Monday he got the test recently after experiencing “very mild flu-like symptoms.”

The congressman says he's quarantining at home and intends to return to work as soon as possible.

The announcement comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the rise is mainly seasonal in nature and that vaccines cannot be forced on anyone.

