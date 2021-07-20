News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Rep. Vern Buchanan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Receiving Vaccine
The Sarasota congressman says he will quarantine at home but plans to return to work as soon as possible.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan says he's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus even though he was fully vaccinated against the disease.
Buchanan, a Republican who represents a Sarasota-based district, said in a news release Monday he got the test recently after experiencing “very mild flu-like symptoms.”
The congressman says he's quarantining at home and intends to return to work as soon as possible.
The announcement comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the rise is mainly seasonal in nature and that vaccines cannot be forced on anyone.
Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7