As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to rise, Congressman Vern Buchanan on Monday said the pace of testing is still too slow and...
Members of Florida’s congressional delegation from both sides of the political aisle denounced a White House proposal Friday that they say would weaken…
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced an anti-drug plan Monday to address the growing opioid crisis. According to the Manatee County Republican, the bill...
Some Florida lawmakers want manatees back on the endangered species list.Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the large marine…
Congressman Vern Buchanan was greeted with a huge turnout — and chants, boos and cheers — during a town hall meeting.The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports …
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan, both of whom are running for re-election, will gather at a roundtable discussion at Manatee Memorial…
A hurricane or tropical storm hitting Florida may worsen the Zika virus outbreak, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan warned in a letter Thursday urging congressional…
To fight Florida’s “pill mills,” U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is pushing for a change in federal law that would make it harder to get refills on hydrocodone,…