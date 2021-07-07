© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Teens Ask, We Answer: What's Up With COVID Vaccines?

Health News Florida | By Pien Huang,
Rebecca Ramirez
Published July 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT
Teen receives covid vaccine from health worker
Seth Wenig
/
AP
A teenager receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey on Monday, April 19, 2021.

NPR health reporter Pien Huang and Short Wave producer Rebecca Ramirez talked to teens about their questions about the vaccine and what a strange year the pandemic has been for them.

People between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and health officials expect this age group will soon be able to receive the Moderna one.

So, health reporter Pien Huang and Short Wave producer Rebecca Ramirez talked to teens about their questions about the vaccine and what a strange year the pandemic has been for them.

RELATED: Read Our Class Of COVID-19 Series

Many thanks to Patricia Bravo and the team at the Latin American Youth Center for hosting us. If you're teenager with questions about coronavirus vaccines, email us at vaccineq@npr.org or leave us a voicemail at 202-513-2590! We'd love to hear from you!

This episode was produced by Rebecca Ramirez, edited by Gisele Grayson and fact-checked by Indi Khera. Peter Ellena was the audio engineer.

Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
