WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

WHO: World In 'Dangerous Period' With Delta Variant

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 2, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a news conference in March.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged world leaders to ensure that 70% of all people in every country are vaccinated within a year.

WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the strain is continuing to evolve and mutate, and it is becoming the predominant COVID-19 virus in many countries.

The head of the World Health Organization says the world is in “a very dangerous period” of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the more contagious delta variant is identified in nearly 100 countries.

At a press briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the delta variant, first found in India, is continuing to evolve and mutate, and it is becoming the predominant COVID-19 virus in many countries.

“I have already urged leaders across the world to ensure that by this time next year, 70% of all people in every country are vaccinated,” he said, adding that would effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic.

He noted 3 billion doses of vaccine have already been distributed and, “it’s within the collective power of a few countries to step up and ensure that vaccines are shared.”

Of the vaccine doses given globally, fewer than 2% have been in poorer countries. Although rich countries including Britain, the U.S., France and Canada have pledged to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines, WHO estimates 11 billion doses are needed to immunize the world.

Health News FloridaCoronavirusWHOCOVID-19Coronavirus VariantDeltaWorld Health Organization
