J&J Agrees To Pay $230 Million In New York Opioid Settlement

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT
Johnson & Johnson faces multiple lawsuits, including one over the opioid epidemic. A reputation for corporate responsibility, dating back to the Tylenol scandal, offers a measure of protection, but no guarantee, analysts say.
The New York attorney general says Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle claims that the it helped fuel the opioid crisis.

The deal requires Johnson & Johnson to make a series of payments over nine years to cover the total.

Attorney General Letitia James said the drugmaker also agreed to end the manufacturing and distribution of opioids across New York and the rest of the nation.

Johnson & Johnson said the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing. It downplayed the attorney general’s announcement, saying the settlement involved two prescription painkillers already no longer sold in the U.S.

