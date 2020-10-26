-
It's been two weeks since the president signed an executive order to put "America First" on drug prices. But pharmaceutical companies aren't ready to negotiate.
The president says the actions will lower drug prices, but policy experts say they will likely offer patients only minimal relief and may take months to implement, if they're implemented at all.
It can be hard enough finding a doctor who prescribes buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid addiction. But patients also report difficulty with pharmacies that refuse to stock the drug.
It was expected to be a perfunctory statehouse meeting — three lobbyists and a legislator discussing a proposal to educate Louisiana doctors about the…
Some cities, counties and school districts in Florida and around the country are helping their employees buy cheap prescription drugs from Canada and…
The nation’s most influential science advisory group will tell Congress today that the U.S. pharmaceutical market is not sustainable and needs to…
There are many moving parts in the nation’s ongoing health care debate. One of the most embattled at the moment is the pharmaceutical industry. Now...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has accused a handful of Tallahassee doctors who they say enjoyed lavish parties and took thousands of dollars in kickbacks…