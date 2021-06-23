First Lady Making Florida Stops To Push For COVID Vaccinations

The White House announced that first lady Jill Biden will be in Kissimmee and Tampa on Thursday to encourage Floridians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Kissimmee, Biden will visit a vaccination site administered by Osceola Community Health Services.

Later, she will be at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa with the Tampa Bay Lightning vaccination event called Shots on Ice. AdventHealth will provide free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shots at the event.

President Joe Biden had set a vaccination goal of delivering at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth, a target the administration acknowledged Tuesday he will likely fall short of. As of Tuesday, 54% had been vaccinated with at least one dose.

The first lady and other members of her husband's administration have been touring the nation to promote the vaccine to people who have not been immunized.

On Tuesday, she was in Mississippi and Tennessee, states with the fewest number of residents vaccinated against COVID-19, along with Alabama. According to the state Department of Public Health, about 30% of Mississippi’s total population is fully vaccinated.

In Mississippi, she told residents that her husband's administration cares about them. During the stop, she visited a clinic at Jackson State University, one of the largest historically Black universities in the country.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.