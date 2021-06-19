© 2020 Health News Florida



DeSantis Signs Purple Alert Bill Into Law

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published June 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
purple alert illustration.png
A Purple Alert could be used to help find someone who has certain conditions like an intellectual, developmental, or emotional disability.

If someone with a disability or brain injury goes missing, a Purple Alert could go out to help find them. That’s due to a new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis this week.

Beverly Marshall is from Sebring. She says if a Purple Alert had been in place sooner, her son might still be alive. Her son had a cognitive disability and wandered away from home. He came to a 7-Eleven store but couldn’t ask for help due to his disability.

"He was distraught, and he was crying. He could not ask people for help. He couldn't speak or write. He wandered across the street from that 7-Eleven to a fire station, and he drowned in a pond about 30 feet from that fire station," Marshall says.

Marshall says if a Purple Alert had gone out, someone might have helped her son at the gas station.

