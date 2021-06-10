J&J COVID Vaccines Get An Extra Six Weeks Of Shelf Life

Johnson & Johnson says U.S. health officials have extended the expiration date for its COVID-19 vaccine by six weeks.

The drugmaker said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration approved a shelf life of 4 1/2 months for the one-dose shots.

State officials recently warned that millions of doses would reach their original three-month expiration by the end of June.

The extension comes as the number of U.S. vaccinations continues to slip.

Vaccine expiration dates are based on information from drugmakers on how long the shots stay at the right strength.

Regulators are reviewing those dates as companies have continued to test batches.