Royal Caribbean Gets First CDC OK For Test Cruises From Miami In June

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Taylor Dolven
Published May 26, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT
The test cruises are a requirement before revenue cruises can begin for ships that are not guaranteeing most passengers and crew on board are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its first green light for test cruises to Royal Caribbean Group Tuesday, the agency said in a statement.

The cruise company will be able to conduct simulated cruises with volunteer passengers in late June to test out its COVID-19 protocols from PortMiami on its Freedom of the Seas ship.

The approval is a significant step forward for the cruise industry, which has not been able to operate in the U.S. — its most lucrative market — since March 2020 after virus outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

Taylor Dolven
