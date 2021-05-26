Royal Caribbean Gets First CDC OK For Test Cruises From Miami In June

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its first green light for test cruises to Royal Caribbean Group Tuesday, the agency said in a statement.

The cruise company will be able to conduct simulated cruises with volunteer passengers in late June to test out its COVID-19 protocols from PortMiami on its Freedom of the Seas ship.

The test cruises are a requirement before revenue cruises can begin for ships that are not guaranteeing most passengers and crew on board are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The approval is a significant step forward for the cruise industry, which has not been able to operate in the U.S. — its most lucrative market — since March 2020 after virus outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

