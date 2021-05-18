Condos Can Still Require Masks And More: What Associations May Enforce

For more than a year, condo associations had to become COVID-19 traffic cops for hundreds of thousands of Floridians in high-rises and sprawling complexes.

They had to enforce the use of masks, social distancing and rules for pools and other public spaces.

Now the state has enforcement out of the hands of local governments, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased guidance for vaccinated people.

The landscape has changed for these voluntary governing organizations.

WLRN news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel, reached out to local experts to determine how much power condo associations still have over their residents.

Click here to read the report by the Sun Sentinel's David Lyons.