Where Kids 12-15 Can Get A Pfizer Vaccine In Tampa Bay

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini,
Daylina Miller
Published May 14, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT
Schools typically mandate vaccines that protect against highly contagious diseases. The coronavirus spreads easily, but experts say more data is needed to determine whether new vaccines are safe and effective in kids.

Parents or guardians need to accompany kids to the vaccination.

Counties, pharmacies and doctors' offices around Florida that offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now welcoming kids ages 12-15 for appointments.

This follows recommendations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued on Wednesday that approve the use of the vaccine in adolescents. The Food and Drug Administration had already given the green light earlier this week.

A parent or guardian has to provide consent and accompany the minor for the vaccination.

Previously 16- and 17-year-olds were the only minors that could receive a Pfizer vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are still only available to adults over the age of 18.

Here's a list of places offering the Pfizer vaccine in the Greater Tampa Bay region:

Pharmacies

Note: This list includes pharmacies that offer Pfizer, but they may also offer other vaccines each week depending on availability, and access may vary by location. Call your closest store or check online to confirm.


Hillsborough County

  • Raymond James Stadium, Lot 14
    • 4201 N. Himes, Tampa, FL 33607
    • Daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Vehicle not required
    • No appointment required

  • Children's Board
    • 1002 E Palm Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
    • Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Closed 4th Thursday of each month
    • Vehicle not required
    • No appointment required

  • Larry Sanders Sports Complex
    • 5855 S. 78th Street, Tampa, FL 33619
    • Thursday & Friday (May 13 & 14), 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Vehicle required (drive-thru)
    • No appointment required. For quick and easy check-in at the vaccine site, it is recommended to create an account with CDR Health Pro by visiting patientportalfl.com.
    • More information: HCFLGov.net/vaccine

  • Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 6
    • 1331 McKay Street, Tampa, FL 33602
    • Daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Vehicle not required
  • USF Yuengling Center
    • Operated in partnership with the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital
    • Open to community who are family members of veterans or VA employees
    • Tues - Sat from7:30 am – 3 pm
    • 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
    • Appointments available by registering at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/tampa-va-1st-dose-32699669541


Pinellas County

  • St. Petersburg Health Department
    • 205 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33701
    • Appointments start Monday, May 17
    • Vaccines offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

  • Clearwater Health Department
    • 310 N. Myrtle Ave. Clearwater, FL 33755
    • Appointments start Monday, May 17
    • Vaccines offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

  • Mid-County Health Department
    • 8751 Ulmerton Rd. Largo, FL 33771
    • Appointments start Monday, May 17
    • Vaccines offered Tuesdays and Thursdays

  • Pinellas Park Health Department
    • 6350 76th Ave. N. Pinellas Park, FL 33781
    • Reopens week of May 24
    • Vaccines offered Tuesdays and Thursdays


USF Health

USF Health is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients, employees and individuals in the community who are 12 years of age or older.

  • USF Health Patients and Employees:
    • To receive a vaccine, you may either: Schedule an appointment by logging into MyChart.
    • If you do not have a MyChart account, email covidvaccine@usf.edu to schedule your appointment.
    • You can also visit the Morsani Center COVID Vaccine clinic for a walk-in appointment. Please see below for clinic information.
  • If You Are Not a USF Health Patient:
    • Email covidvaccine@usf.edu to register for a vaccine.
    • You may also visit the Morsani Center COVID Vaccine Clinic for a walk-in appointment. See below.
  • Morsani Center COVID Vaccine Clinic Walk-In:
    • Monday- Saturday, 8AM- 2PM
    • USF Health Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare 13330 USF Laurel DriveTampa, FL 33612
    • The COVID Vaccine clinic is located on the first floor. Walk-ins available at this location only.

