Concerns over Coronavirus and low demand have contributed to plummeting gas prices across Tampa Bay.
The Fourth of July brought a lot of debris to shorelines from people celebrating both on land and on the water. Tampa Bay Watch will be trying to put...
On a typical spring day, when it hasn't rained in a while, about 7 million gallons of raw sewage flows into St. Petersburg's southwest water treatment...
St. Petersburg officials are repairing about 2,000 manholes to make sure the city's sewage system is not overwhelmed during heavy rainfall.Rainwater has…
When it rains in St. Petersburg, as much as four times the amount of sewage can flow through the city's wastewater plants.City leaders believe the…
Gov. Rick Scott has ordered the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to investigate a sewage spill in St. Petersburg.Heavy rain during Hurricane…
St. Petersburg has a plan to minimize sewage spills during major rain events and the Department of Environmental Protection wants to ensure it follows…
The Hillsborough County Health Department issued health advisories for three public beaches today.Elevated levels of bacteria were found in the water at…
Researchers say tiny shreds of plastic, known as “microplastics,” have been building up in Tampa Bay, threatening marine life, according to the Tampa Bay…
As columnist Robert Trigaux writes in the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay is home to tons of hospitals, medical device makers, labs and other health-related…