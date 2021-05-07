CDC Report: Falls Leading Cause Of ER Visits For Seniors

Injuries to seniors from falls, automobile accidents, unintended opioid overdoses and self-harm accounted for an estimated 2.4 million emergency room visits and more than 700,000 hospitalizations in 2018, according to a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

Falls among people age 65 or older accounted for more than 90 percent of the emergency visits and hospitalizations in 2018, according to the “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.”

Data show that women were more likely to report falling than men, but men had higher rates of fall-related injuries. Non-fatal injuries to seniors can lead to a lack of independence and mobility.

The report’s authors noted that more needs to be done to help prevent the injuries.

“Educational campaigns that use positive messages can encourage older adults to speak with their health care provider about preventing injuries,” the report said. “Health care providers can help prevent injuries by referring to physical therapy and deprescribing certain medications.”

The findings are based on 2018 data from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality’s Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project.