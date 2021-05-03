Florida Reports 3,841 New Coronavirus Cases, Ending Five Straight Days Over 5,000

Florida on Sunday reported 3,841 new cases of the coronavirus, ending five straight days when the tally surpassed 5,000.

Sunday’s report from the Florida Department of Health listed 31 additional deaths related to COVID-19, and 191 since Friday.

The overall number of cases in the state was 2,242,778 and the number of deaths was 35,969.

Since April 25, there 34,194 new cases. Over that week, there were 420 Floridian deaths, including 64 residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

Sunday’s positivity rate was 5.87% out of 80,762 tests returned.

There were 3,076 patients hospitalized with a primary diagnoses of COVID-19 on Sunday, nine less than Saturday.

As of Sunday, 8,893,992 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,328,296 were fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 2)

Positive Tests – 2,242,778

Deaths – 35,969

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,841 | Deaths – 31

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 843 | Deaths – 4

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 80,762| Positivity Rate – 5.87%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: