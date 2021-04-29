Florida Surpasses 35,000 Resident Deaths Related To COVID-19

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday recorded the deaths of 76 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 35,722 .

That includes the deaths of 35,030 Florida residents,

As of Wednesday, the largest numbers of deaths were in South Florida counties: Miami-Dade with 6,140, Broward with 2,886 and Palm Beach with 2,760. Tampa Bay region counties Hillsbotough (1,694) and Pinellas (1,598) followed.

The deaths include 11,266 residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

The Wednesday report showed 5,178 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Florida's total to 2,222,546 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload has remained around 5,566 cases a day. That’s a 18 percent decrease from last week’s average daily caseload, and a 4 percent decrease from the average daily cases two weeks ago.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 3,301 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID, that’s 48 fewer people than the previous day and the second straight day of declines.

On Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate was 5.76 percent, down from 6.92 percent in Tuesday’s report. The state reported 108,119 tests returned, up almost 15,000 from a day earlier.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, April 28)

Positive Tests – 2,222,546

Deaths – 35,722



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,178 | Deaths – 76

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,145 | Deaths –15



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 108,119| Positivity Rate – 5.76%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 28: 5,178/76

April 27: 5,271/46

April 26: 3,513/66

April 25: 4,671/37

April 24: 7,411/54

April 23: 5,464/65

April 22: 6,684/84

April 21: 5,571/85

April 20: 5,645/67

April 19: 4,237/33

April 18: 6,834/35

April 17: 6,323/74

April 16: 7,296/93

April 15: 6,762/78

