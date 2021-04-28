© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Extends Coronavirus State Of Emergency Another 60 Days

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is "fighting back" to lift shutdown of cruise industry during COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Florida Channel
The governor's order allows the state to activate its emergency operations center and ask for federal assistance. The state of emergency was scheduled to expire Tuesday night.

Tuesday's order signed by the governor says the state should prepare to resume "non-emergency operations" after it expires in two months.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday again extended Florida’s coronavirus pandemic state of emergency for another 60 days.

“The impact of COVID-19 poses a continuing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the State of Florida and its residents,” the executive order states.

Read the governor's order extending the state of emergency.

The order, originally enacted in March 2020, allows the state to activate its emergency operations center and ask for federal assistance. The state of emergency was scheduled to expire Tuesday night.

Tuesday's order says the state should prepare to resume "non-emergency operations" after it expires.

"As Florida continues to realize a manageable trend in COVID-19 cases, over 8.5 million vaccinated individuals, a 4.7 % unemployment rate well under the national average, and state revenues improving significantly from worst-case projections during the pandemic, gaining $4.1 billion additional projected revenue over three fiscal years from the August 2020 estimate, the state should prepare to resume non-emergency operations."

Read more of this article from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusGov. Ron DeSantisemergency order
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content