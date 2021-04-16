© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports Slight Drop In New Coronavirus Cases, Increase In Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 16, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT

The state said there were 78 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, most in the last seven days. The positivity rate for new tests was 6.66%.

Florida reported a slight decrease in the daily total of positive coronavirus tests, though the number of deaths related to COVID-19 was the highest tallied over the last seven days.

Thursday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed 6,762 people tested positive, 10 less than the day before.

This brings the statewide total to 2,148,448.

The state, however, recorded the deaths of 78 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday's report, an increase of 33 from a day earlier. It's also the highest daily number since 86 deaths were reported April 8.

This brings the total statewide to 34,907.

Of the 122,228 people tested on Wednesday, 6.66% of those tested for the first time were positive.

Nearly 7.7 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 4.78 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state reported 3,273 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Totals (as of Thursday, April 15)

  • Positive Tests – 2,148,448
  • Deaths – 34,907


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 6,762 | Deaths – 78
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,530 | Deaths – 12


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 122,228 | Positivity Rate – 6.66%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • April 15: 6,762/78
  • April 14: 6,772/45
  • April 13: 9,068/64
  • April 12: 1,613/37
  • April 11: 5,520/7
  • April 10: 6,906/50
  • April 9: 7,121/64
  • April 8: 7,939/86
  • April 7: 5,885/42
  • April 6: 5,556/70
  • April 5: 3,480/36
  • April 4: 4,794/22
  • April 3: 6,017/67
  • April 2: 6,490/96

