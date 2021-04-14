© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pinellas To Consider Repeal Of Face Mask Ordinance Following Public Hearing

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 14, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT

Pinellas County could soon repeal an order that requires face masks be worn inside public places.

The Pinellas County Commission on Tuesday said it would hold a vote on May 11 following a public hearing to discuss the face mask ordinance.

At that hearing, commissioners will decide to repeal or amend the order, which also puts certain restrictions on bars and restaurants.

The board made the decision after hearing from dozens of residents at Tuesday's meeting - including a majority that oppose the requirement.

But Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, suggested the order should remain in place for a while longer.

Choe said the seven-day averages for COVID-19 cases and test rates, as well as hospitalizations, are rising in the county.

He also pointed out that 43% of Pinellas adults have received at least one vaccine shot, and 27% have completed the vaccination series.

