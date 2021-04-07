Disney Will Allow Guests To Remove Masks Outside For Photos

Returning to a maskless Disney World may not yet be on the horizon, but new changes make taking off your mask easier for guests.

Starting Thursday, visitors at Walt Disney World Resort are permitted to remove their mask to take outdoor photos, though it comes with a few rules.

Guests will have to be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing. These caveats are similar to other mask policies at the parks.

Masks also can be taken off while guests are actively eating and drinking, but they still must be stationary or in an eating area.

— By Devoun Cetoute / The Miami Herald

