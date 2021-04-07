News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Disney Will Allow Guests To Remove Masks Outside For Photos
Starting Thursday, visitors at the resort will be permitted to remove masks to take outdoor photos, though it comes with a few rules.
Returning to a maskless Disney World may not yet be on the horizon, but new changes make taking off your mask easier for guests.
Starting Thursday, visitors at Walt Disney World Resort are permitted to remove their mask to take outdoor photos, though it comes with a few rules.
Guests will have to be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing. These caveats are similar to other mask policies at the parks.
Masks also can be taken off while guests are actively eating and drinking, but they still must be stationary or in an eating area.
Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.
— By Devoun Cetoute / The Miami Herald