DeSantis' Vaccine 'Passport' Ban Confounds Cruise Lines' Reopening Plans

An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to provide vaccination documents could effectively keep Florida's cruise industry from reopening.

DeSantis signed the order banning businesses from requiring vaccination "passports" — documents that prove a person has been vaccinated.

However, proof of vaccinations for crew and passengers is now a requirement included in most cruise lines' safety plans.

Mandatory vaccinations on cruise ships also aligns with safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Maritime Commission.

”We believe that through a combination of 100% mandatory vaccinations for guests and crew and science-backed public health measures as developed by the Healthy Sail Panel ... we can create a safe, ‘bubble-like’ environment for guests and crew," Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, wrote in a letter to the CDC on Monday.

Read more from our news partner at The Palm Beach Post.

— By Christine Stapleton and Wendy Rhodes / The Palm Beach Post

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM.