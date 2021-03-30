Florida's COVID Positivity Rate Of 7.58% Is Highest Since Early February

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in the state reached 7.58% percent on Monday, the highest since the beginning of February.

It's the fourth straight day the rate has increased,, the Florida Department of Health reported.

That came on 56,848 tests returned Sunday, about 45,000 fewer than the two-week daily average. From those tests, 3,374 people were positive Monday. That's the lowest daily count in a week.

Total cases are at 2,047,379.

Health officials say a positivity rate under 5 percent is desirable.

The state also said 72 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 since Sunday,

The report said 2,926 people were hospitalized Monday with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.



State Totals (as of Monday, March 29)

Positive Tests – 2,047,379

Deaths – 33,891



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,374 | Deaths – 72

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 678 | Deaths – 15



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 56,848 | Positivity Rate – 7.58%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 29: 3,374/72

March 28: 4,943/36

March 27: 5,883/27

March 26: 5,750/167

March 25: 5,773/109

March 24 : 5,143/31

5,143/31 March 23: 5,302/41

March 22: 2,862/39

March 21: 3,987/32

March 20: 5,105/64

March 19: 5,140/54

March 18: 5,093/99

March 17: 4,599/59

March 16: 4,791/102

