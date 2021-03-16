DeSantis Thinks Florida Will Open Vaccine To All Adults Before May 1

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes Florida will beat President Joe Biden’s deadline to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to any adult who wants it by May 1.

On Monday, the state lowered the eligibility age from 65 to 60, and DeSantis again said Florida will drop the age to 55 this month.

“The 55 will happen sometime in March, for sure,” DeSantis said. “But I think as we get into April we’ll be looking to do it. So I think it will certainly be before May 1 we’ll be able to open it up to all adults.”

DeSantis said he disagrees with Biden’s messaging that people who are fully vaccinated should still wear masks and maintain social distance.

“I think it’s a little bit odd when you say get the vaccine it’s important, but then nothing changes when you get the vaccine,” DeSantis said. “No, we think the vaccine is good and the whole reason to get the vaccine is to be able to protect yourself and to not have to worry like you’ve had to worry.”

First responders are eligible to get the vaccine, as well as health care workers who have direct contact with patients. And any adult with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 can get vaccinated with a note from a doctor. Anyone working in a school can also get vaccinated, regardless of age.



