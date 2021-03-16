© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Thinks Florida Will Open Vaccine To All Adults Before May 1

WMFE | By Abe Aboraya
Published March 16, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT
(Photo via Ron DeSantis' Facebook)
Facebook
/
DeSantis again said Florida will drop the age to 55 this month.

The governor also said he disagrees with President Biden’s messaging that people who are fully vaccinated should still wear masks and maintain social distance.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes Florida will beat President Joe Biden’s deadline to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to any adult who wants it by May 1.

On Monday, the state lowered the eligibility age from 65 to 60, and DeSantis again said Florida will drop the age to 55 this month.

“The 55 will happen sometime in March, for sure,” DeSantis said. “But I think as we get into April we’ll be looking to do it. So I think it will certainly be before May 1 we’ll be able to open it up to all adults.”

DeSantis said he disagrees with Biden’s messaging that people who are fully vaccinated should still wear masks and maintain social distance.

“I think it’s a little bit odd when you say get the vaccine it’s important, but then nothing changes when you get the vaccine,” DeSantis said. “No, we think the vaccine is good and the whole reason to get the vaccine is to be able to protect yourself and to not have to worry like you’ve had to worry.”

First responders are eligible to get the vaccine, as well as health care workers who have direct contact with patients. And any adult with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 can get vaccinated with a note from a doctor. Anyone working in a school can also get vaccinated, regardless of age.


Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
