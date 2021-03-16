CDC: Only 3% Of Floridians Miss Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

Only about 3 percent of Floridians have missed the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a CDC report released Monday.

That translates to about 33,000 Floridians.

However, recent studies show that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine provide significant protection with just one dose.

CDC

The CDC analyzed data from December to February, looking at whether people got their second dose within the recommended time frame. It found 95 percent of people who got their second dose got it on time.

In Florida, it was more than 96 percent.

Nationwide, Louisiana has the lowest rate of people missing their second dose at less than 1 percent. Nearly 8 percent of people in Virginia missed their second dose – the highest rate in the U.S.

According to the Florida Department of Health: