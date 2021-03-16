© 2020 Health News Florida



CDC: Only 3% Of Floridians Miss Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published March 16, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
The CDC analyzed data from December to February, looking at whether people got their second dose within the recommended time frame.

The CDC found that the 96 percent of Floridians who did return for a second dose matches nearly identically with the U.S. average.

Only about 3 percent of Floridians have missed the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a CDC report released Monday.

That translates to about 33,000 Floridians.

However, recent studies show that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine provide significant protection with just one dose.

The CDC analyzed data from December to February, looking at whether people got their second dose within the recommended time frame. It found 95 percent of people who got their second dose got it on time.

In Florida, it was more than 96 percent.

Nationwide, Louisiana has the lowest rate of people missing their second dose at less than 1 percent. Nearly 8 percent of people in Virginia missed their second dose – the highest rate in the U.S.

According to the Florida Department of Health:

  • 4,252,250: People vaccinated through Sunday.
  • 1,882,052: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.
  • 2,279,646: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.
  • 90,552: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

