© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida COVID Hospitalizations Down Over 10% Since Last Week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published March 11, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST
As of Wednesday, Florida has reported 1,957,586 COVID-19 cases. &#13; &#13;
As of Wednesday, Florida has reported 1,957,586 COVID-19 cases. &#13; &#13;

Of those who were tested for the coronavirus for the first time, 5.21% percent were positive, according to Wednesday's state report. .

The state on Wednesday reported 4,853 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Florida's total to 1,957,586 cases.

Hospitalizations statewide continue to decline. On Wednesday, 3,213 people were in the hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, a decrease of 97 people since Tuesday.

That's down almost 10.7% since March 3.

The state also recorded the deaths of 62 people due to complications associated with COVID-19 since Tuesday's report.

Additionally, several counties in Florida — including Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pinellas — removed deaths from their counts on Wednesday. That could mean the people who died were not Florida residents, or that the deaths were later determined to be unrelated to coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health website also states that the data is provisional and it does vary.

The overall death toll in Florida stands at 32,543 people.

The state reported 111,777 tests were received Tuesday, and of those who were tested for the first time, 5.21% percent were positive.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, March 10)

  • Positive Tests – 1,957,586
  • Deaths – 32,543


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 4,853 | Deaths – 62
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 966 | Deaths – 5


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received 111,777| Positivity Rate – 5.21%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 10: 4,853/62
  • March 9: 4,426/132
  • March 8: 3,312/83
  • March 7: 4,098/66
  • March 6: 4,690/107
  • March 5: 5,975/138
  • March 4: 6,118/126
  • March 3: 6,014/133
  • March 2: 7,179/140
  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is the education reporter for WUSF 89.7 and StateImpact Florida.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content