Many Turned Away From Jax Vaccine Site Due To Registration Website Error

Several people who made appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the new Edward Waters College community site in Jacksonville on Friday morning were turned away because they had been allowed to preregister even though they didn’t meet the qualifications.



The medical staff that operates the site said its digital registration program allowed people to sign up without adequately prescreening for age, according to WJCT News partner News4Jax.

Only people age 65 and above and health care workers were prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Because of the error, dozens of people signed up through the online system, received a QR code confirmation, and were told to show up at the vaccine site and present that code to receive the vaccine.

Agape Family Health Center’s staff told News4Jax the registration system didn’t notify people they were not of sufficient age or profession to qualify under the state guidelines.

Read the rest of this story at News4Jax.com.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9.