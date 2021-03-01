© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Many Turned Away From Jax Vaccine Site Due To Registration Website Error

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Joe McLean - News4Jax
Published March 1, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST

The staff that operates the Edward Waters College community site said its online program allowed people to sign up without adequately prescreening for age.

Several people who made appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the new Edward Waters College community site in Jacksonville on Friday morning were turned away because they had been allowed to preregister even though they didn’t meet the qualifications.


The medical staff that operates the site said its digital registration program allowed people to sign up without adequately prescreening for age, according to WJCT News partner News4Jax.

Only people age 65 and above and health care workers were prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Because of the error, dozens of people signed up through the online system, received a QR code confirmation, and were told to show up at the vaccine site and present that code to receive the vaccine.

Agape Family Health Center’s staff told News4Jax the registration system didn’t notify people they were not of sufficient age or profession to qualify under the state guidelines.

Read the rest of this story at News4Jax.com.
Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineJacksonville
Joe McLean - News4Jax
Related Content