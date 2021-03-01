© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Reports 5,539 Coronavirus Cases, 126 Deaths On Sunday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published March 1, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST

The number of hospitalizations in the state from COVID-19 continued to decline to 3,679.

Florida health officials on Sunday reported that 5,539 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Sunday’s total brought the number of cases in the state to 1,909,221.

The state also reported 126 deaths since Saturday’s report, bringing Florida’s overall deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to 31,406.

The number of hospitalizations in the state from COVID-19 continued to decline to 3,679, a decrease of 49 compared to Friday.

The positivity rate for those tested for the first time climbed to over 6% for the first time in four days with 6.4% of the 102,003 tests returned on Friday being positive.

(On Saturday, the state said 5,459 people tested positive, with 118 deaths since Friday’s report.)


State Totals (as of Sunday, Feb. 28):

  • Positive Tests – 1,909,221
  • Deaths – 31,406


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,539 | Deaths – 126
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 955 | Deaths - 7


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 102,003 | Positivity Rate – 6.4%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96

