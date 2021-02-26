Statewide Positivity Rate For COVID-19 Lowest Since October
The positivity rate for tests returned Wednesday was 5.23%, the lowest rate since the end of October.
The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,640 people tested positive since Wednesday.
Two items worth noting: the positivity rate for people tested Wednesday was 5.23%, which is the lowest daily rate since late October — and the number of hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 statewide fell below 4,000 for the first time since late November.
The state said 3,957 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 120 since Thursday.
The deaths of 140 people from complications associated with COVID-19 were reported since Wednesday.
The death toll for Florida now stands at 31,018. Nationwide, more than half a million people have died during the pandemic.
State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb. 25):
- Positive Tests – 1,892,301
- Deaths – 31,018
Daily Changes:
- State: Positive Tests – 6,640 | Deaths – 140
- Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,254 | Deaths - 23
Daily Testing (statewide):
- Tests Received – 149,702 | Positivity Rate – 5.23%
ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
- Feb. 25: 6,640/140
- Feb. 24: 7,128/129
- Feb. 23: 5,610/154
- Feb. 22: 4,151/161
- Feb. 21: 5,065/95
- Feb. 20: 7,280/125
- Feb. 19: 6,683/224
- Feb. 18: 5,117/166
- Feb. 17: 7,342/165
- Feb. 16: 6,297/225
- Feb. 15: 3,615/159
- Feb. 14: 5,436/96
- Feb. 13: 7,515/118
- Feb. 12: 7,617/190
