Florida Adds 5,610 New Coronavirus Cases Tuesday

Following a steady decline of new coronavirus cases, the state reported a slight bump in both cases and deaths since Monday.

The Florida Department of Health recorded 5,610 positive tests on Tuesday, up 1,459 from the day before. Florida has typically been adding 5,000 to 7,000 new cases a day in recent weeks.

The last time Florida recorded more than 10,000 cases in a single day was Feb. 5.

Florida has seen 1,878,533 total cases since the start of the pandemic, compared to the 28,234,691 nationwide.

But the number of deaths reported daily hasn't changed much since the holiday surge. The state added another 154 deaths to its COVID-19 toll on Tuesday.

Death figures typically lag a few weeks behind cases, so it’s possible the numbers will start to decline later this month if downward trends for new positive tests continue.

Of the 501,947 people who have died nationally, Florida’s share is 30,749.

While hospitalizations in Florida have declined significantly in the new year, they rose slightly for the first time in a week on Monday, and again on Tuesday.

There were 4,198 people hospitalized in the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, up 23 from the day before.

More than 2.7 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida.

About 1.4 million people statewide have received both doses.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Feb. 21: 5,610/154

Feb. 22: 4,151/161

Feb. 21: 5,065/95

Feb. 20: 7,280/125

Feb. 19: 6,683/224

Feb. 18: 5,117/166

Feb. 17: 7,342/165

Feb. 16: 6,297/225

Feb. 15: 3,615/159

Feb. 14: 5,436/96

Feb. 13: 7,515/118

Feb. 12: 7,617/190

Feb. 11: 8,525/180

Feb. 10: 7,537/165

