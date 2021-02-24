Class Of COVID-19 Project Gives Many Faces To Florida's Education System Issues

The pandemic has been hard on everyone. But for children, it’s catastrophic.

On this week's episode of "Florida Matters," we talk about Class of COVID-19, a recently launched project looking into the pandemic’s effect on disadvantaged children in Florida's education system. Reporters at public radio stations across Florida wrote stories for the project, including WUSF's Kerry Sheridan.

Sheridan wrote about Hillsborough County's migrant education program and how its advocates have had to adapt their work since the coronavirus arrived in Florida almost a year ago.

Host Bradley George talks with her about how she reported the story despite the new challenges. Sheridan first began reporting on the program in late 2019.

Also joining the conversation is Jessica Bakeman, a reporter and project editor at WLRN Miami.

You can listen the episode above. Click on the "Listen" button just under the headline. Or you can also listen on the WUSF app.



