WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix Not Scheduling COVID Shots Amid Weather Delay

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published February 19, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST
publix_facebook_page_2018.png
Facebook

Publix on Thursday announced that it is not scheduling appointments for first dose COVID-19 vaccinations because of a delivery delay of more than 200,000 doses.

Publix did not say in a news release when it would reopen its online appointment portal.

Customers with already-scheduled appointments for second doses of the Moderna vaccine should arrive at the pharmacies as scheduled, Publix said.

State Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz told The News Service of Florida on Tuesday that 208,000 first and second doses of Moderna vaccine had been delayed because of a storm that has battered parts of the country. Moskowitz said the storm had not affected the delivery of 132,000 first doses of Pfizer vaccine this week.

Through Tuesday, 2,487,055 people had been vaccinated, with more than 47 percent receiving the two-dose series, according to Florida Department of Health numbers.

Publix has been a major player in providing vaccinations.

