Florida's Daily Coronavirus Count Sees Sharp Increase

Florida reported that 6,297 additional people tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday — almost double from the previous day.

On Monday, the daily case count dipped to 3,,615, less than half the average of the previous week, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,837,285.



The state reported 120,992 tests were administered Monday, and the rate for those testing positive for the first time was 6.61%.

Florida’s average of new cases per day continues to decline.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR, the state is averaging 6,753 cases per day in the last week- a 17% decrease from the week prior and a 31% decrease from two weeks ago.

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday that 225 people in the state died due to complications from COVID-19. The overall death toll stands at 29,659 people. While the deaths were recorded Tuesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Statewide hospitalizations have gone down slightly. To see how local hospitals are managing capacity related to the virus, see this NPR tool.

More than 2.4 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with 1.13 million people getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Feb. 16):

Positive Tests – 1,837,285

Deaths – 29,659



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,297 | Deaths – 225

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,236| Deaths - 87



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 120,992 | Positivity Rate – 6.61%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 16: 6,297/225

Feb. 15: 3,615/159

Feb. 14: 5,436/96

Feb. 13: 7,515/118

Feb. 12: 7,617/190

Feb. 11: 8,525/180

Feb. 10: 7,537/165

Feb. 9: 7,023/239

Feb. 8: 5,737/126

Feb. 7: 6,624/103

Feb. 6: 7,486/145

Feb. 5: 11,543/215

Feb. 4: 7,711/226

Feb. 3: 6,979/203

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7