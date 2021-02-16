© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FAMU To Open COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Site

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published February 16, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST
The state will open a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site on FAMU's campus as early as next week
The state will open a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site on FAMU's campus as early as next week

Florida A&M in Tallahassee will open a COVID-19 vaccine site with the capacity to give up to 200 doses a day to those who are eligible.

Florida A&M University in Tallahassee will open a COVID-19 vaccine site as early as next week. It will have the capacity to give up to 200 vaccines a day to those who are eligible.

In a statement, the university says the site is being opened to “combat growing vaccine hesitancy and skepticism among African Americans and other communities of color.”

“We want to reach out to the community, which has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” Tanya Tatum, FAMU director of Student Health Services, says. “Right now, we have many Black and Hispanic individuals who have not had the vaccine.”

Of the more than 2 million people vaccinated in Florida, roughly 5% are Black. Meanwhile nearly 64% are white. Those numbers are striking because Black people are more likely to suffer adverse effects of COVID-19.

The state has partnered with Black churches in an effort to get more vaccines into the arms of Black Floridians.

FAMU President Larry Robinson says the FAMU site will help remedy problems such as a lack of accessibility to elderly people and vaccine hesitancy.

Copyright 2021 WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineFlorida A&M UniversityFAMUleon countyTallahassee
Robbie Gaffney
Robbie Gaffney is a recent graduate from Florida State University with degrees in Digital Media Production and Creative Writing. Before working at WFSU, they recorded FSU’s basketball and baseball games for Seminole Productions as well as interned for the PBS Station in Largo, Florida. Robbie loves playing video games such as Shadow of the Colossus, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Their other hobbies include sleeping and watching anime.
See stories by Robbie Gaffney
Related Content