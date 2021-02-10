Florida Reports 7,023 New Coronavirus Cases As Testing Jumps By 29,000+

Florida reported that another 7,023 people tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, marking the fourth day in a row the state reported fewer than 7,500 cases.

An additional 239 people died due to COVID-19 since Monday's report, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of people tested across Florida surpassed 121,000 on Tuesday, a jump of more than 29,000 since Monday, the daily report said.

Florida surpassed 28,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, reaching an overall toll of 28,526 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations dropped by 71 on Tuesday, and were down to 5,310 across the state.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Feb. 9):

· Positive Tests – 1,790,743

· Deaths – 28,526

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 7,023 | Deaths - 239

· Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,251 | Deaths - 66

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 121,607 | Positivity Rate – 6.93%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Feb. 9: 7,023/239

· Feb. 8: 5,737/126

· Feb. 7: 6,624/103

· Feb. 6: 7,486/145

· Feb. 5: 11,543/215

· Feb. 4: 7,711/226

· Feb. 3: 6,979/203

· Feb. 2: 10,533/140

· Feb. 1: 5,730/214

· Jan. 31: 7,788/120

· Jan. 30: 15,019/110

· Jan. 29: 10,976/229

· Jan. 28: 11,423/207

· Jan. 27: 8,408/169

