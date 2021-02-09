Florida Passes 2 Million Vaccinations While Hospitalizations Hold Steady

As of Monday afternoon, 5,381 people statewide were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. That's down one from Sunday.

Meantime, more than 2 million people in Florida have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with most ages 65 and older, according to numbers released by the department.

The state reported another 5,737 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday’s daily report. That brings the total number of cases in Florida to 1,783,720. It was the third day in a row the state reported fewer than 7,500 cases.

The state also recorded 126 new COVID-19 related deaths since Sunday, with a the total reaching 28,287. While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks earlier.

Florida topped 2 million people vaccinated on Sunday, with the total at 2,016,291.That included 1,322,426 people who had received first doses of vaccines and 693,865 who had completed two-dose series.

With Gov. Ron DeSantis focused on vaccinating seniors, 1,481,132 of the people who had been vaccinated were ages 65 and older.

“A third or more of the seniors in Florida have gotten one shot,” DeSantis said Monday during an appearance in Miami. “Of all the vaccines that have been administered, we are close to 75 percent of all vaccines that have been administered have gone to senior citizens.”

Of the 92,430 coronavirus tests recorded Sunday, the positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time was 7.37%.

State Totals (as of Monday, Feb.8):

Positive Tests – 1,783,720

Deaths – 28,288



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,737 | Deaths - 126

Positive Tests – 5,737 | Deaths - 126 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 913 | Deaths - 22



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 92,430 | Positivity Rate – 7.37%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 8: 5,737/126

Feb. 7: 6,624/103

Feb. 6: 7,486/145

Feb. 5: 11,543/215

Feb. 4: 7,711/226

Feb. 3: 6,979/203

Feb. 2: 10,533/140

Feb. 1: 5,730/214

Jan. 31: 7,788/120

Jan. 30: 15,019/110

Jan. 29: 10,976/229

Jan. 28: 11,423/207

Jan. 27: 8,408/169

Jan. 26: 9,594/231

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

