Florida Distributes Nearly 2 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

Florida has administered nearly 2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to information released Sunday by the Florida Department of Health.

So far, 1.99 million people have received coronavirus vaccines in the state, with 667,830 receiving both doses.

Another 6,624 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday’s daily report from the state Department of Health.

Sunday’s data show the number of people being hospitalized in the state also has declined for the sixth consecutive day. As of Sunday afternoon, 5,382 people statewide were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The report brings the total number of cases in Florida to 1,777,983. It includes 1,134 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state also recorded 103 new COVID-19 related deaths. While the deaths were recorded Sunday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks earlier.

The state has recorded a total of 28,161 deaths.

Of the 118,404 coronavirus tests recorded Sunday, 6.82% were positive.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Feb.7):

· Positive Tests – 1,777,983

· Deaths – 28,161

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 6,624 | Deaths - 103

· Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,134 | Deaths - 9

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 118,404 | Positivity Rate – 6.82%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Feb. 7: 6,624/103

· Feb. 6: 7,486/145

· Feb. 5: 11,543/215

· Feb. 4: 7,711/226

· Feb. 3: 6,979/203

· Feb. 2: 10,533/140

· Feb. 1: 5,730/214

· Jan. 31: 7,788/120

· Jan. 30: 15,019/110

· Jan. 29: 10,976/229

· Jan. 28: 11,423/207

· Jan. 27: 8,408/169

· Jan. 26: 9,594/231

· Jan. 25: 8,720/156

