Franklin Has Fewest COVID-19 Deaths Among Florida Counties

On Wednesday, Florida passed 27,000 total resident deaths related to COVID-19.

On Thursday, News Service of Florida published a list of counties with the fewest number of reported deaths.

Franklin, Dixie and Glades counties reported the lowest total deaths with 10, 13 and 13, respectively. Levy County reported 24 deaths.

Of the counties that reported having few total deaths, Gulf County, with 34 among its population of under 9,000, had the highest rate per capita.

The lowest rate per capita was in Monroe County — only 41 of its 73,170 residents reportedly died from COVID-19.

The full list: