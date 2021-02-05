News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Franklin Has Fewest COVID-19 Deaths Among Florida Counties
Of the counties that reported having few total deaths, Gulf County, with 34 among its population of under 9,000, had the highest rate per capita.
On Wednesday, Florida passed 27,000 total resident deaths related to COVID-19.
On Thursday, News Service of Florida published a list of counties with the fewest number of reported deaths.
Franklin, Dixie and Glades counties reported the lowest total deaths with 10, 13 and 13, respectively. Levy County reported 24 deaths.
The lowest rate per capita was in Monroe County — only 41 of its 73,170 residents reportedly died from COVID-19.
The full list:
- Franklin County: 10
- Dixie County: 13
- Glades County: 13
- Liberty County: 14
- Hamilton County: 18
- Jefferson County: 22
- Lafayette County: 23
- Hardee County: 24
- Levy County: 24
- Gilchrist County: 28
- Gulf County: 34
- Taylor County: 35
- Washington County: 35
- Calhoun County: 36
- Madison County: 37
- Holmes County: 41
- Wakulla County: 41
- Monroe County: 41
- Bradford County: 46