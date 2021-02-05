Survey: Reasons For Moving During Pandemic Shifting In Year

A new survey says people who moved because of the pandemic in the fall were more likely to cite financial stress as their top reason compared with those who moved in the spring, when fear of catching the virus was the most important reason.

The Pew Research Center survey released Thursday says that 5% of U.S. adults moved decease of COVID-19 in November compared with 3% in June.

Among those who moved because of COVID-19, a third in November cited financial reasons, such as a job loss, compared with 18% of those in June. Some 12% of movers say the reason was too many COVID-19 restrictions.

Ages 18 to 29 were the most likely of any age group in both surveys to have moved, with 11% saying they did so in the November survey.

Hispanic and Black adults were more likely than white adults to say they had moved because of the virus, according to the November survey. In that survey, 9% of Hispanic adults, 7% of Black adults and 4% of white adults said they moved because of the pandemic.

From Nov. 18 to 29, Pew conducted a survey of 12,648 U.S. adults and the results were compared with those from a survey conducted June 4 to 10, 2020. The participants were members of Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel, an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses.

