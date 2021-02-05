© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 7,711 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published February 5, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST
Florida's death toll nears 28,000 from the coronavirus pandemic, according to state health data
Florida's death toll nears 28,000 from the coronavirus pandemic, according to state health data.

Cases continued on a downward trajectory, with fewer than 8,000 new positives reported for the fourth time this week.

The Florida Department of Health reported on Thursday that 7,711 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the fourth day this week that total new cases have stayed under 8,000.

A total of 103,566 tests for the coronavirus were returned, with the rate of people testing positive for the first time at 8.76%.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose by 226 since Wednesday’s report, though health officials say those deaths may have occurred days or weeks prior.


The number of hospitalizations where the coronavirus was the primary cause dropped by another 216 statewide Thursday, bringing the total to just over 5,600.

The state has seen an almost 15% decline in hospitalizations since last Thursday.


State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb.4):

  • Positive Tests – 1,752,330
  • Deaths – 27,698


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 7,711 | Deaths - 226
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,479 | Deaths - 58


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 103,400 | Positivity Rate – 7.77%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 4: 7,711/226
  • Feb. 3: 6,979/203
  • Feb. 2: 10,533/140
  • Feb. 1: 5,730/214
  • Jan. 31: 7,788/120
  • Jan. 30: 15,019/110
  • Jan. 29: 10,976/229
  • Jan. 28: 11,423/207
  • Jan. 27: 8,408/169
  • Jan. 26: 9,594/231
  • Jan. 25: 8,720/156
  • Jan. 24: 9,535/132
  • Jan. 23: 12,311/156
  • Jan. 22: 13,719/277

