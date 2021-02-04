© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published February 4, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 5,824 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 5,824 people were being treated at hospitals with COVID-19 as the primary cause, the first time under 6,000 since Dec. 27.

The state on Wednesday reported 6,979 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, the third time in four days the number of new cases was less than 8,000.

The statewide total is now at 1,744,619 cases.

More than 103,000 tests for the coronavirus were returned Tuesday. The rate of people testing positive for the first time was 7.77%.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 5,824 people were being treated at hospitals with COVID-19 as the primary cause — a decline of almost 200 from a day earlier. It's the first time hospitalizations were under 6,000 since Dec. 27.

The Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 203 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report. That brings the overall death toll to 27,472 people.

While the deaths were reported Wednesday, they may have occurred in the days or week prior.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Feb.3):

  • Positive Tests – 1,744,619
  • Deaths – 27,472


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 6,979 | Deaths - 203
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,062 | Deaths - 37


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 103,400 | Positivity Rate – 7.77%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 3: 6,979/203
  • Feb. 2: 10,533/140
  • Feb. 1: 5,730/214
  • Jan. 31: 7,788/120
  • Jan. 30: 15,019/110
  • Jan. 29: 10,976/229
  • Jan. 28: 11,423/207
  • Jan. 27: 8,408/169
  • Jan. 26: 9,594/231
  • Jan. 25: 8,720/156
  • Jan. 24: 9,535/132
  • Jan. 23: 12,311/156
  • Jan. 22: 13,719/277
  • Jan. 21: 12,873/163

