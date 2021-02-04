Florida Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend

The state on Wednesday reported 6,979 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, the third time in four days the number of new cases was less than 8,000.

The statewide total is now at 1,744,619 cases.

More than 103,000 tests for the coronavirus were returned Tuesday. The rate of people testing positive for the first time was 7.77%.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 5,824 people were being treated at hospitals with COVID-19 as the primary cause — a decline of almost 200 from a day earlier. It's the first time hospitalizations were under 6,000 since Dec. 27.

The Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 203 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report. That brings the overall death toll to 27,472 people.

While the deaths were reported Wednesday, they may have occurred in the days or week prior.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Feb.3):

Positive Tests – 1,744,619

Deaths – 27,472



Daily Changes:

Positive Tests – 6,979 | Deaths - 203 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,062 | Deaths - 37



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 103,400 | Positivity Rate – 7.77%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 3: 6,979/203

Feb. 2: 10,533/140

Feb. 1: 5,730/214

Jan. 31: 7,788/120

Jan. 30: 15,019/110

Jan. 29: 10,976/229

Jan. 28: 11,423/207

Jan. 27: 8,408/169

Jan. 26: 9,594/231

Jan. 25: 8,720/156

Jan. 24: 9,535/132

Jan. 23: 12,311/156

Jan. 22: 13,719/277

Jan. 21: 12,873/163

