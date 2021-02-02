© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Brandes: No Guarantees On Workers' Comp COVID-19 Changes

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published February 2, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST
Republican Senator Jeff Brandes has five bills pass the Senate Criminal Justice Committee Tuesday, December 10
Sen. Jeff Brandes is the primary Senate sponsor of a proposal (SB 72) that would provide broad immunity to most businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits. But the bill specifically excludes health care providers from the protections.

Sen. Jeff Brandes made no promises the Senate would make changes to ensure front-line health care workers and teachers can tap into workers’ compensation benefits.

The Florida Senate will “look” at coronavirus-related workers’ compensation claims during this year’s legislative session, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Monday.

But Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, made no promises the Senate would make changes to ensure front-line health care workers and teachers can tap into workers’ compensation benefits.

A state Division of Workers’ Compensation report showed that as of Dec. 31, 13,409 workers’ compensation claims had been filed by health care workers and educators and that nearly 46 percent of the claims were denied.

The denial rate for those workers exceeded the overall denial rate of 43 percent.

“I think we are going to look at that as part of the overall pandemic committee,” Brandes said, referring to the Senate Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

Workers' compensation is a no-fault system meant to protect workers and employers. It is supposed to provide workers who are injured on the job access to medical benefits they need to be made whole. In exchange for providing those benefits, employers generally cannot be sued in court for causing injuries.

Florida's workers’ compensation laws provide coverage for “occupational diseases” that are characteristic of particular trades or jobs. But the term excludes “all ordinary diseases of life to which the general public is exposed,” unless the incidences of diseases are substantially higher in particular professions.

Brandes is the primary Senate sponsor of a proposal (SB 72) that would provide broad immunity to most businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits. But the bill specifically excludes health care providers from the protections.

Brandes said Monday during a news conference outside Centre Point Health & Rehabilitation in Tallahassee that the bill contained “bright line issues” where there is broad legislative support.

About 31 percent of the 93,228 workers’ compensation claims filed in 2020 in Florida were related to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Payments on those claims accounted for less than 8 percent of the $727,329,103 workers' compensation payments last year, according to the state report.

Attempts to reach Sen. Danny Burgess, a Zephyrhills Republican who chairs the Senate Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response, were unsuccessful.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus liabilityhealth care workersSen Jeff Brandes2021 Florida Legislature
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content