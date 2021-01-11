Florida Reports Weekend Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard reported another 12,313 cases and 111 total deaths, the highest numbers for a Sunday since summer’s pandemic peak.

Throughout the pandemic, reduced data collection over weekends usually has resulted in fewer cases and deaths reported on Sunday. One exception was July 12, the day Florida set a then-national record of 15,300 cases. That number wasn’t surpassed by a Florida day until December’s last days and not surpassed on a Sunday until this one.

The death toll is the highest on a Sunday, except following no report on a Saturday, the Miami Herald reported.

Sunday count brings the total of cases in the state to 1,477,010.

The positive cases accounted for 13.18 % of the people being tested for the coronavirus for the first time.

In Saturday's report, the state added 15,445 new cases and 139 deaths.

On Friday, there were 19,530 reported cases. There were also 194 deaths, most overall for a 24-hour period since late summer.

The total number of statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 is 23,261.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Jan. 10):

· Positive Tests – 1,477,010

· Deaths – 23,261

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 12,313 | Deaths – 111

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 2,285 | Deaths – 10

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 137,935 | Positivity Rate – 13.18%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Jan. 10: 12,313/ 111

· Jan. 9: 15,445/139

· Jan. 8: 19,530/194

· Jan 7: 19,816/170

· Jan 6: 17,783/132

· Jan. 5: 15,431/100

· Jan. 4: 11,256/105

· Jan. 3: 10,603/100

· Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

· Jan. 1: No data reported

· Dec. 31: 17,192/133

· Dec. 30: 13,871/139

· Dec. 29: 12,075/105

· Dec. 28: 8,198/99

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.

