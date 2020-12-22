News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Map: Coronavirus Cases In Florida, And In Your Area
This map is updated twice daily. Zoom in on your neighborhood to see the number of your cases in your ZIP code.
This map, provided by the Florida Department of Health, shows the current coronavirus cases in the state. This map is updated twice daily. You can also zoom in on your neighborhood to see the number of your cases in your ZIP code.
The health department is providing daily updates on the number of people infected in the state. It also is providing a list of things you need to know. Also, check out the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention website for updates and a national map.